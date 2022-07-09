CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 267,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

