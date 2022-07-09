DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.64. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DallasNews by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in DallasNews by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

