DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.64. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter.
DallasNews Company Profile (Get Rating)
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
