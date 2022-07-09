Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 47,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,139,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

