Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

DEO stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.64.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

