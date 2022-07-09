Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.