DMG Group LLC Buys 177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DMG Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

