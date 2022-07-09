DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

