Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

