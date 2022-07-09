Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $112.00 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

