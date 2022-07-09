Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 781,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $173,358,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

