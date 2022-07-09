Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8,260.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

