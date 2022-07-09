Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

