EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

