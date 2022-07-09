EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $145.55 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

