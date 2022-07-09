EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.