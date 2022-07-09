EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,506.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $651,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $9,235,730. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

