EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SunPower by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

