EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $2,058,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

