EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

