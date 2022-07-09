EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $49,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 488,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $9,622,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,157. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $65.03 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.