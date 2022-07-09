EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $2.03 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,836,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

