EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 16,244 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $541,774. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

