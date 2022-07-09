EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $237,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $505,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

