EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 20,873 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 35.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

