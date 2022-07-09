EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

