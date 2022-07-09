Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4,185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

ET opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

