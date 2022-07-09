Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

GMBLP stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.