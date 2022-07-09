Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
GMBLP stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
