EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

