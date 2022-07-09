Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 52,032 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marathon Digital worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

