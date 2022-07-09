Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12,677.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WFC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
