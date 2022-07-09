Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

