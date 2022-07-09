F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18. F5 has a 1-year low of $147.47 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

