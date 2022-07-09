F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.
FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18. F5 has a 1-year low of $147.47 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15.
In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.