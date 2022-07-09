FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 3,201 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

