FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $16.25 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.25 million and $746,443.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 8% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00018933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

