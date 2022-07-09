Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $37.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.