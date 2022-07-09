Finbar Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan 653,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. Also, insider John Chan purchased 43,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$32,291.25 ($22,117.29). Insiders have acquired 433,051 shares of company stock valued at $311,587 over the last 90 days.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.