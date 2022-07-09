First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New $337,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2,548.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,294,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

