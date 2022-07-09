First Merchants Corp Buys Shares of 4,958 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

