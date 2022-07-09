Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.10

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 36357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($193.63) to £126 ($152.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.87) to £138.20 ($167.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.96) to £156 ($188.91) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($187.70) to £138 ($167.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13,955.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

