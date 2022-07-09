FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Transocean by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 612,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,490 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 in the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

