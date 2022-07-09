FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 915.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

