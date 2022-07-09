FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 182 RH (NYSE:RH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $262.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.