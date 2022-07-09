FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

VTIQ opened at $9.81 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

