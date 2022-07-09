FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $13,714,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROOT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $292.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
