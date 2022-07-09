FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

