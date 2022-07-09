FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,184 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

