FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BB opened at $5.94 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

