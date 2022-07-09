FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $46,000 in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $59,786,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

