FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $46,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.