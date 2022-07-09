FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cybin by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Cybin Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

